DC Kulgam reviews functioning of Education department

KULGAM: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today convened a meeting of the officers of the Education Department to review the overall functioning of the department in the district.
The DC inquired in detail about the number of schools, enrollment of children, facilities of electricity and drinking water in these schools.
The CEO informed the chair that there are 807 schools in the district and during the recent enrollment drive 9725 students were enrolled across the district.
The DC emphasized upon the officers to make the system healthy and ensure quality of teaching and learning gets better.
He also stressed officers to take concrete and coordinated measures to strengthen the education system and put in extra efforts to increase enrollment in Government schools.
He also stressed upon the importance of regular and effective monitoring of functioning of the schools for better outcome.
He emphasized for developing a much better, conducive and attractive atmosphere in schools to ensure that all schools have electricity and toilet facilities.
