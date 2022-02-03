DC B’la reviews progress of district under ADP

BARAMULLA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar today chaired a meeting of concerned officers, here to review the status of the overall functioning of Blocks across the district under Aspirational District Programme.

On the occasion, a threadbare discussion with regard to the progress of the 26 Blocks was discussed wherein DC directed the concerned officers to work with added Zeal and cohesion to achieve the indicators mentioned in the Aspirational District programme.

While reviewing the progress of the district, the DC said that out of 26 Blocks of Baramulla district, few of the blocks in Baramulla district is lagging behind in some indicators under Aspirational District Programme like health and nutrition, education, basic infrastructure, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development where more focus is needed to achieve the targets.

Kumar emphasized for mobilising all the available resources productively and effectively for achieving the desired results.

Meanwhile, various issues hampering the path of development were thoroughly discussed in the meeting and DC assured that all the impediments shall be taken into consideration for their timely redressal so as to achieve the level of saturation in the indicators.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning M. Yousuf Rather, ACD Yaar Ali Khan, CMO, Dr Bashir Ahmad Malik and CEO G.M. Lone besides various concerned officers of the district.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print