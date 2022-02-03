Acid victim suffers injuries on face, treated at guarded room in SMHS Hospital

Police arrest 3 including stalker who wanted revenge

Srinagar: The acid attack victim has suffered damages on her cheeks, chin, and forehead, doctors treating her at SMHS Hospital here told Kashmir Reader.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS, Dr Kanwarjeet Singh said that overall the damage amounts to “nine percent” of the facial area.

“The status of her eyesight is being monitored, and will be established by Wednesday,” he said.

A separate guarded room has been allotted to the girl at SMHS Hospital where only family members and doctors are allowed to enter, Dr Singh informed. Dr Junaid, an ophthalmologist, and Dr Mushtaq have been looking after her, he said.

The victim, as per police, was attacked outside her residence at Hawal when she was returning from work. The attacker is said to have taken revenge for his marriage proposal being rejected by the girl.

So far, three accused, including the supplier of the acid, have been arrested by the police.

“During the preliminary investigation and technical analysis, the name of a suspect, a resident of Buchwara Dalgate, came up. Subsequently, he was immediately arrested,” police said.

“During the initial questioning, it was revealed that the accused had interest in the girl and since she had rejected his engagement proposal, he had been stalking her. The arrested accused had taken note of the timings of the girl long before this attack,” police said.

“The accused used to work at a medical shop and in the evening of 01/02/2022, he took break from work and went on a Scooty towards the place where the girl used to work, along with a co-accused,” police said.

Police have also arrested the seller of the acid which was used for the attack. The shop where he was working has also been sealed.

The police swung into action after receiving information regarding an acid attack on a 24-yr-old girl in Hawal area of Srinagar. A case under FIR No. 08/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Nowhatta and investigation was initiated.

On the directions of SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, a Special Investigation Team was constituted under the supervision of SP North, Raja Zuhaib, with SDPO Khanyar, SHO PS Nowhatta, SHO PS Safa Kadal and SHO Women PS Srinagar as its members.

Meanwhile, Mission Director Women Empowerment, Shabnam S Kamili visited the girl at SMHS hospital.

She took stock of the facilities available to her at the hospital and assured her family of all possible support from the government, an official handout said.

Kamili strongly condemned the act of acid throwing and reiterated that such crimes degrade us as humans and society.

“This is the second incident in the last six months therefore ringing alarm bells to the society that the inculcation of values with regard to the respect and dignity of women need to be upheld,” she added.

The Mission Director was accompanied by District Social Welfare Officer Srinagar and her team from One Stop Centre for Women and Mahila Shakti Kendra.

