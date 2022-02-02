Srinagar airport gets new, bigger cargo complex

Ailing import-export sector may get much-needed booster shot

Srinagar: A longstanding demand of Kashmiri exporters and importers has finally been met, with the Srinagar Airport enhancing its capacity of cargo services.

Airport Director Kuldeep Singh told Kashmir Reader that infrastructure has been created at a cost of more than Rs 14 crore, in a new cargo complex, where there will be provisions for cold storage, sensitive goods, and dangerous goods as well.

The cargo can be sent to 11 airports in India, with a maximum capacity of 80 metric tonnes, by the six airlines which operate from Srinagar, he said. Now carpets, handicrafts, vegetables, fruits and other goods can be exported easily. This will save costs and time in the process of shipment.

Singh said that the entire complex is covered with CCTV monitoring to ensure safety and security of the cargo. “This complex will be entirely managed by our own staff on a Regulated Agent basis,” he said.

“The exporters and importers of cargo in the catchment area of Srinagar airport can look forward to improved services, facilities, and efficient prompt handling of their valuable cargo from the airport. This is a step forward in our quest to serve our valuable customers and stakeholders, to the best of our ability,” Singh said.

Anyone who wants to use the cargo services has to approach the manager of the airlines to fix the bookings. The Srinagar airport would get its share of negotiated profits from the airlines, Singh added.

Kashmir’s peak import of handicrafts is worth Rs 1,500 crore. Due to recent slump in business, the numbers have been reduced, but the enhanced capacity can give a boost to the ailing sector.

