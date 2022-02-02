9 Covid deaths, 2751 fresh cases

Srinagar: The daily Covid cases saw a dip with 2751 new positive cases and nine deaths on Tuesday.

According to the official bulletin, 1646 cases were reported in Kashmir and 1105 in Jammu division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 438176.

Also, nine Covid deaths were reported including five in Kashmir and four in Jammu.

Moreover, 6556 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 1691 from Jammu Division and4865 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 440 cases, Baramulla reported 136 cases, Budgam reported 177 cases, Pulwama reported 45 cases, Kupwara reported 405 cases, Anantnag reported 108 cases, Bandipora reported 30 cases, Ganderbal reported 59 cases, Kulgam reported 209cases while as Shopian reported 37 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 561 cases, Reasi reported 32 cases for today, Udhampur reported 96 cases, Rajouri reported 21 cases, Doda reported 74cases, Kathua reported 44 cases, Samba reported 86 cases, Poonch reported 31 cases, Kishtwar reported 11 cases while as Ramban reported 149 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 491 (9.74%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 45,001doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 20521609.

