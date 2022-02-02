Prof T H Masoodi is Registrar SKUAST-Kashmir

Srinagar: Prof. (Dr.) T. H. Masoodi, Dean Faculty of Forestry SKUAST-K took over the charge of Registrar, SKUAST-Kashmir on Tuesday.

Professor Masoodi has more than 31 years of experience in teaching, research and extension in the field of Forestry and Agriculture sciences. Dr Masoodi has guided around 20 PG and PhD students. He has handled more than 20 externally funded projects and visited France as a fellow to present his research work. Dr Masoodi had worked as Associate Director Research and Extension (Ladakh Region) for around 3 years.

He has the credit of introducing cultivation of 4 crops per year under cold arid conditions of Ladakh and won many appreciations including those from Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for his exemplary work in the development of Agriculture in the region. Dr Masoodi earned many R&D projects for SKUAST-K Leh and got the funding of network projects enhanced by many times. Dr Masoodi introduced vermi-composting at the HMAARI Station for popularization of organic farming in the region. Dr Masoodi successfully implemented Tribal sub-plan (TSP) in the entire ladakh region during his tenure. Contributed in the Development of Faculty of Forestry on fast track basis and arranged crores of Rupees for infrastructure development within a period of 4 years. He has been instrumental in organizing mega plantation drives at the Faculty of Forestry which was a challenging task to turn the Southern aspect to green cover. His initiatives has been praised by Hon’ble LG of UT of J&K during his maiden visit to the faculty in the month of August, 2021.

Dr Masoodi led the faculty members to earn many externally funded projects. Has published around 100 research publications and review articles in national and international Journals of repute. Prof. Masoodi has been involved in framing number of policy issues at state level in the recent past like poplar commission etc. The Heads of the Divisions and the Faculty members has congratulated Prof. Masoodi on taking charge of Registrar , SKUAST-K.

