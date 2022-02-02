Police Warns Against Sharing Pictures of Acid Attack Victim’s Pictures

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday asked social media users to refrain from posting and sharing photographs of the Srinagar acid attack victim.

“It has come to notice that some social media users and page admins are uploading photographs of yesterdays acid attack victim on social media platforms,” police said in an advisory .

“These people are advised to refrain from posting and sharing such content,” reads the advisory, adding, “Anybody found involved in this act will be strictly dealt under law. Police have taken cognizance of the matter.”(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print