OPD services to resume at SKIMS Soura from tomorrow

Srinagar,: In view of decline in Covid-19 cases since last few days, the authorities at SKIMS Soura have decided to resume OPD services from tomorrow.

“In the interest of patient care and keeping in view plateauing of COVID wave in Kashmir, it is hereby ordered that the functioning of SKIMS OPD will resume from Wednesday i.e. 2nd February 2022,” reads the order issued by Medical Superintendent SKIMS Farooq A Jan.

Pertinently, OPD services were closed and tele consultations were started at SKIMS Soura in second week of January after Covid cases surged in J&K—(KNO)

