J&K gets Rs 35581 crore in Union Budget

Srinagar,: The Government of India has allocated Rs 35581 crore for Jammu & Kashmir in the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Monday.

Of which, Rs 33923 crore has been allocated to meet revenue deficit gap/ resource gap of UT, Rs 279 crore grants as UT disaster response fund, Rs 273 crore as rehabilitation for Dal—Nageen lake, Rs 130 crore, Rs 476.44 crore grant towards equity contribution for 624 MW Kiru and Rs 500 crore support for capital expenditure—(KNO)

