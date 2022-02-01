Officials meet for installation of smart meters in Srinagar

Police directed to ‘amicably’ tackle resistance by any person
SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Monday chaired a meeting regarding installation of smart meters in Srinagar City. The meeting was attended by MD KPDCL, SP headquarter, ADC Srinagar, CE KPDCL, SE O&M Circle 2nd Srinagar, CEO, IT&C, Executive Directors Division 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th, DGM RECPDCL, Executive Director M/S Techno electronic and other officers.
At the outset, the CE Power Distribution gave a detailed presentation on status of Smart Metering Projects in Srinagar under Phase-I & Phase-II, Smart metering project under PMDP, AMI Implementation Status, Feeders identified for smart metering in Srinagar, Feeder Wise meter installation progress, Field Activity Progress, Funding and Road Map for AMI projects, Major Right of Way issues, and Row issues.
The Div Com directed district administration and police to tackle resistance by any person in process of installation of smart meters amicably. He also said that if any person creates hindrances and damages public property then strict action shall be taken against him.
He also directed concerned officers to create awareness among the people regarding utility and advantages of smart metering in ensuring constant supply of electricity.
The Div Com directed to involve opinion leaders, religious leaders and social activists to motivate people regarding installation of Smart meters.
He said the message should be loud and clear regarding execution of work besides utilize social media and other channels to familiarize and sensitise general people about advantages of smart meters.