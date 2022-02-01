15 die of Covid in a day

New 2,550 cases in J&K
Srinagar: An unusually high number of deaths of Covid patients was reported in the last 24 hours on Monday, as many as 15 of them, with 10 deaths reported from Jammu Division and 5 from Kashmir Division. During the same 24 hours, 2,550 new cases of Covid, 974 from Jammu Division and 1,576 from Kashmir Division, were detected, according to the official daily bulletin on Covid-19.
The bulletin said that 6,433 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours, including 4,580 in Kashmir Division and 1,853 in Jammu Division.
According to the bulletin, there are currently 36,372 active cases in J&K, 26,793 in Kashmir Division and 9,579 in Jammu Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 391 cases, Baramulla 210, Budgam 172, Pulwama 84, Kupwara 225, Anantnag 138, Bandipora 171, Kulgam 140, Ganderbal 18, and Shopian 27.
Similarly, Jammu reported 500 new cases, Reasi reported 26 cases, Udhampur reported 120 cases, Rajouri reported 53 cases, Doda reported 90 cases, Kathua reported 11 cases, Samba reported 14 cases, Poonch reported 21 cases, Kishtwar reported 107 cases, and Ramban reported 32 fresh cases.
The bulletin highlighted that against the availability of 5,038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 520 (10.32%) are currently occupied.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.