J&K reports 4615 Covid cases, 7 deaths

3,214 cases, 3 deaths in Kashmir division

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 4615 new positive cases of Covid and seven deaths by the virus on Sunday.

For the past three days, the daily Covid toll has shown dip with experts suggesting Covid mitigation measures to further bring down the tally.

According to an official bulletin, 3214 cases were reported from Kashmir division and 1401 from Jammu division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 432875. On the same day, seven Covid deaths including four from Jammu Division and three from Kashmir Division were reported.

Moreover, 6557 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 1585from Jammu Division and4972 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 889 cases, Baramulla reported 479 cases, Budgam reported 663 cases, Pulwama reported 69 cases, Kupwara reported 613 cases, Anantnag reported 244 cases, Bandipora reported 21 cases, Ganderbal reported 46 cases, Kulgam reported 159 cases while as Shopian reported 31 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 826 cases, Reasi reported 18 cases for today, Udhampur reported 151cases, Rajouri reported 45 cases, Doda reported 133 cases, Kathua reported 40 cases, Samba reported 46 cases, Poonch reported 35 cases, Kishtwar reported 59 cases while as Ramban reported 48 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 544 (10.79%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 17,144doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,04,29,965.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print