Top JeM commander among Five militants of JeM/ LeT killed in Overnight twin Gunfights

Srinagar: Top commander and a Pakistani among Five militants affliated with outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-i-Toiba were killed in twin overnight gunfights in Pulwama and Budgam districts on Sunday.

In a tweet by official Police handle, the Kashmir Zone Police while Quoting Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar wrote, ” 05 militants of Pakistan sponsored militant outfits LeT & JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander militant Zahid Wani & a Pakistani militant among the killed. Big success for us

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that besides top commander Zahid Wani, a Pakistani militant identifying him as Kafeel @Chotu was killed in Pulwama Gunfight. Both were affiliated with JeM.

Kafeel was active since 2020 in Pulwama-Shopian Belt, the top police officer added.

On Saturday evening two encounters started back to back in Naira area of Pulwama and Charar-i-Shareef area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district between militants and security forces.

Three militants of JeM including top commander Zahid Wani were killed in Naira area of Pulwama while as two LeT militants were killed in Charar-i-Shareef area of Budgam, an official added.(GNS)

