Policeman shot dead outside home in Kulgam village

Anantnag: A Police Head Constable was shot at and killed by unidentified gunmen here in Hassanpora area of Kulgam district Saturday evening. The slain has been identified as Ali Muhammad Ganai, son of Ghulam Qadir Ganai, resident of Tabeala locality in Hassanpora area.

“He was posted in Kulgam as Head Constable,” a senior police official from the area said.

The incident took place at about 5:30 PM Saturday evening, outside the residence of the slain policeman.

“He was home from his duty and had ventured out to the market when militants opened indiscriminate fire at him from a close range,” the police official said.

He said that Ganai was grievously injured and was immediately taken to hospital by locals.

“He, however, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital,” the official said.

Following the incident, a huge cache of government forces reached the area and cordoned it off, in a bid to nab the attackers.

“They had managed to flee after attacking the policeman,” the police official said. He added that a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

The body of the slain will be handed over to the family after a wreath-laying ceremony, the police official said.

