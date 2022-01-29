Jama Masjid yet again closed for Friday prayers: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has said that the authorities once again disallowed Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and stated that its continuous closure has hurt the religious sentiments of Kashmiri Muslims.
In a statement, the Anjuman also termed it extremely painful and distressing that its head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to be under house arrest since August 5, 2019.
Anjuman, as per the statement, has asked the authorities to open Jama Masjid for Friday prayers and ensure release of Mirwaiz.

  

