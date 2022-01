Srinagar:A constable of J&K police was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Hassanpora Tavela area of Bijbebara hamlet in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

An official said that suspected militants shot at a cop in Hassanpora who received injuries in head and died on spot.

He identified him as Ali Mohammad Ganie son of Ghulam Qadir Ganaie resident of Hassanpora Bijbebara who was posted in Kulgam district.

He added that area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

