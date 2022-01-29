64-hour lockdown begins in J&K

Srinagar: Authorities on Friday afternoon imposed restrictions on the non-essential movement of people across Jammu and Kashmir as a 64-hour lockdown began in the J&K in view of upsurge in covid-19 cases, officials said.

Reports said that police vehicles fitted with public address systems announced the restrictions at several places across the Kashmir valley in the afternoon.

Shops and other business establishments in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley which had opened this morning were asked by police to close in view of the restrictions, they said.

Similar reports were received from Jammu district and other parts of the Jammu region.

Amid unabated upsurge in covid-19 cases, the government ordered the 64-hours weekly lockdown beginning Friday 1400 hours till further orders.

“There will be complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire J&K from every Friday 2.00 pm to Monday 6.00 am, henceforth,” Chairman State Executive Committee and Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said in an order, amending the previous order issued last week.

“Pregnant Women Employees will be exempted from physical attendance. They shall be allowed to work from home,” the order, a copy of which lies with GNS reads further, adding, “These directions shall be applicable till further orders.”

The SEC underlined that Enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was critical in determining the need for additional restrictions. (GNS)

