8 more die of Covid, 5,606 more cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 5606 new cases of Covid and eight deaths by the infection on Wednesday.

An official bulletin said that 4253 cases of the infection were detected in Kashmir and 1353 in Jammu, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 414772. Also, 08 Covid deaths including four each from Jammu and Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 5005 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 1592 from Jammu Division and3413 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1305 cases, Baramulla reported 440 cases, Budgam reported 803 cases, Pulwama reported 134 cases, Kupwara reported 380 cases, Anantnag reported 528cases, Bandipora reported 66 cases, Ganderbal reported 297 cases, Kulgam reported 265 cases while as Shopian reported 35 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 678 cases, Reasi reported 22 cases for today, Udhampur reported 129 cases, Rajouri reported 78 cases, Doda reported 84 cases, Kathua reported 38 cases, Samba reported 84 cases, Poonch reported 49 cases, Kishtwar reported 10 cases while as Ramban reported 181 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 609 ( 12.08%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 16,040doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,02,92,209, it added.

