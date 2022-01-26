2 Soldiers Critically Injured In Shopian

Srinagar: Two soldiers were critically injured in the ongoing gunfight in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

They said that two soldiers suffered bullet injuries as soon as the gunfight started between militants and a joint team of police and army in Nowgam area of the district.

Official sources said that the duo was shifted to army’s 92 base hospital here in “critical condition.”

The encounter had ensued after Police and army launched the cordon and search operation amid information about the presence of the militants.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the officials said, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off the gunfight, they said. (GNS)

