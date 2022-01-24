Only stranded traffic to be allowed on highway today

Srinagar: Only stranded vehicles will be allowed to ply on Jammu-Srinagar highway today, traffic police said. The road was closed after snow and rains triggered landslides and shooting stones at several places on the highway.

“On 24-01-2022, subject to fair weather and better road conditions LMVs(passenger)/ private cars (only stranded) shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar (strictly one way) on Jammu- Srinagar highway,” traffic police said.

It said TCU Jammu shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.

It added the cut off timing for LMVs/private cars from Nagrota (Jammu) shall be at 0900 hours to 1200 hours, and from Jakheni (Udhampur) at 1000 hours to 1300 hours “(subject to change depending on the road position then).”

Regarding HMVs/Load Carriers, he said, subject to fair weather and better road conditions, they shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on highway.

“Security Forces are advised/requested not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar highway. They may ply from Jammu towards Srinagar after confirming the status of highway.”

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

Also, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on Zoji la axis and has been closed till further orders. Kishtwar-Sinthan road also remained closed in view of snow accumulation, the traffic department official said.

