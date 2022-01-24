LG Sinha to preside over Republic Day function at Jammu, Advisor Bhatnagar at Srinagar

DDC chairpersons to preside over functions at respective district hqrs

Srinagar: The government on Sunday said that the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the main Republic Day function at Jammu while Advisor to the LG, R R Bhatnagar will preside over the main function at Srinagar.

According to a communique by the General Administration Department, District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons will preside over the Republic Day functions at their respective district headquarters.

“Lieutenant Governor shall preside over the function and take salute on the main Republic Day function at the MA Stadium, Jammu. Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor shall preside over the function and take salute at main function at Srinagar,” it said.

It added that DDC chairpersons will preside over the function at respective district headquarters.

It said that BDC chairpersons, president Municipal Council and Committees will preside over the functions at respective block headquarters and respective municipal headquarters.

“In case block headquarters and municipal headquarters are the same, two separate functions shall be organised,” it reads.

The order said that SDM, tehsildar or senior most civil officer will preside over functions at respective sub divisional and tehsil headquarters in case BDC chairperson and president municipal council or committee is not available.

