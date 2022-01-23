Political parties question good governance claim

‘Good governance, development in J&K far from ground realities’

Srinagar: National Conference, PDP, CPI (M) and Congress on Saturday said the government of India’s claims on good governance as contradictory to ground realities and hollow.

The National Conference termed the release of ‘Good Governance Index’ for 20 J&K districts as part of governments’ efforts to “hide its failures on creation of employment opportunities and bridging development deficit in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Saying that ‘good governance’ in J&K is confined to papers only, the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the ground situation belies all the claims of administration. “All that is being claimed by the government in terms of transforming the region in terms of development, infrastructure augmentation and employment generation is nowhere to be seen by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to this day,” he said.

Pointing to the extensive window dressing by the J&K administration to hide its failures, Imran said people are suffering on different counts ranging from inflation, development deficit, rising unemployment and administrative inertia. “Much touted 84,000 jobs for youth, infrastructure augmentation, incentivizing entrepreneurship, a comprehensive package for our tourism, horticulture, and handicraft sectors continues to remain a far-fetched dream,” he added.

Bureaucratic rule, Imran said, has obstructed the development prospectus in the entire region. “Bureaucrats not being subjected to any kind of accountability, seem to care little about the issues concerning people in general,” he said.

He stated that the unrelated bureaucracy looks without seeing, listens without hearing and proclaims decisions, changing people’s lives without taking cognizance of the wishes and aspirations of the people. “The failure to give impetus to the infra-projects, ineptitude to cope up with the aftermaths of the rampaging two successive lock downs post August 5, 2019 has badly exposed the failures of those managing J&K. We only saw officials change their stripes and do photo-ops. The over centralization in Jammu and Kashmir is pushing one size for all kinds of measures with no consideration for people’s aspirations and demands,” he added.

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti termed the government of India’s “admission that situation is not normal in Jammu and Kashmir” as “self contradictory.”

“After quite literally terrorising people of J&K into silence to create a false normalcy narrative, GoIs admission that the situation still isn’t normal is self contradictory. Also proves that silence shouldn’t be misconstrued as normalcy,” she tweeted.

“But who will define normalcy. And in a federal structure— can we really use normalcy as an excuse to assume power,” he said in a tweet, adding, “Irrespective of the definition of normalcy possibly coined by the union govt – every single stateless day is an affront to federalism and to the people of J&K.”

“And to the people of India who are mute bystanders. Inshallah u too will one day taste statelessness and helplessness. Non-popular governments mean a humiliating existence for the inhabitants of that particular place. We don’t wish it for even our worst enemies,” he said.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said that claims of good governance and development in J&K is far from ground realities.

One of the principal fundamentals of good governance is participation and representation of people ,a right which continues to be denied to the people of J&K, he said.

Releasing such indexes is intended only to help the government optics wise, he said in a statement to GNS.

However, the ground reality of dilapidated roads, erratic power supply, inaccessibility of portable water combined with huge unemployment, and social unrest is reflecting a contrasting picture. For good governance accountability is the key for ensuring freedom of press, freedom of expression and association is paramount.

The government must at the first instance restore the rights of the people which unfortunately are being denied to them.

Reacting to the good governance claim made by the Govt in J&K, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) termed the claim as hollow and misleading.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir has expressed surprise over the good governance claim in J&K, while terming it as hollow and misleading.

Mir said J&K has suffered immensely on every front, which is indicative of the unutilized allocation of developmental funds in J&K.

JKPCC President regretted that J&K has surrendered almost 50 % of the developmental funds, which could not be spent due to the delayed decision and wrong policies on account of the so-called development in J&K.

Quoting the statement of Chief Secretary calling it an exercise to make the administration more innovative etc, Mir said that there was huge disconnect between the bureaucracy and the common people, which remains a hard fact, besides the contradiction to be witnessed within the system, as a result, such promises and claims have failed to instill confidence among the people in J&K, who have lost faith in the present dispensation.

Congress Party strongly contests the claims of good governance and understands that it was a tool to hide the failed policies and the losses caused to J&K post its downgrading, JKPCC President said. (GNS)

