Daily Covid tally breaches all-time high record with 6568 cases

Kashmir reports 4693 cases with 1604 cases in Srinagar

Srinagar: An all-time high single-day Covid cases were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir with 6568 cases of the infection on Saturday. The day also saw seven deaths by the virus including five in Jammu and two in Kashmir.

Since the outbreak of the third wave, this is the highest-ever record of the daily Covid cases. According to official bulletin, Kashmir witnessed a record 4693 cases of the infection while the rest 1875 were detected in Jammu division.

Moreover, 2330 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 993 from Jammu Division and 1337 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1604 cases, Baramulla reported 749 cases, Budgam reported 643 cases, Pulwama reported 230 cases, Kupwara reported 320 cases, Anantnag reported 243 cases, Bandipora reported 418 cases, Ganderbal reported 99 cases, Kulgam reported 333 cases while as Shopian reported 54 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 1236 cases, Reasi reported 34 cases for today, Udhampur reported 78 cases, Rajouri reported 59 cases, Doda reported 120 cases, Kathua reported 59 cases, Samba reported 91 cases, Poonch reported 50 case, Kishtwar reported 49 cases while as Ramban reported 99 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4994 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 519 ( 10.39%) are occupied.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/ 2674444/ 2674115/ 2674908/ 2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/ 2430581/ 2452052/ 2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 34,423doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,01,56,471.

