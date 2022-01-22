No prayers allowed for 25th Friday at Srinagar Jamia Masjid: Anjuman

Srinagar: For the 25th consecutive Friday, authorities did not allow people to perform Friday prayers at Jama Masjid Srinagar.
“By doing so, the administration continues to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims and denying them their fundamental right to practice religion which is reprehensible,” Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar said in a statement.
It said that keeping the historic Jama Masjid continuously closed seems “deliberate”.
The statement said that the Anjuman-e-Auqaf had taken all SOPs and precautionary measures in view of the growing pandemic yet prayers were disallowed.
The Anjuman said that it is extremely painful and distressing that its head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been kept under constant surveillance and house arrest since August 5, 2019 incapacitating him from reaching out to people.
“Anjuman once again asks the authorities to open Jama Masjid for Friday prayers and ensure the release of Mirwaiz,” it said.