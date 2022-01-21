Thursday’s cases higher than entire July’s

Death toll nears second wave numbers, January records 18% more infections than cumulative tally of last 6 months

Anantnag: With a record single-day surge of more than 5992 infections on Thursday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic and more than the entire tally of July, January’s Covid infections in Jammu and Kashmir are now 18 percent more in number than the cumulative infections in the last six months.

The death toll is also on a spike, despite the Omicron variant being called a milder infection.

According to the data available with the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the total number of Covid infections recorded this month, in J&K, is a mammoth 31,379.

“This is humungous, when we look back at the pandemic and particularly huge when compared to the last six months or so,” an official privy to the data on Covid-19 told Kashmir Reader.

Looking back at numbers, in the last six months – July, August, September, October, November, and December- Jammu and Kashmir witnessed only 25, 628 fresh infections.

“This cumulative figure of the last six months is more than 18 percent less than what we have witnessed in only 19 days of January,” the official said. A further comparison of numbers gives us a peek into the gravity of the situation.

The highest number of infections in the last six months, 5992 to be precise, were reported in the month of July last year. “And on Thursday, we reported 5992 fresh cases,” the official said.

The numbers are expected to increase further, as the experts have forecast in Kashmir and elsewhere. SKIMS director Dr Parvez Koul had recently predicted that the daily caseload will surpass the highest daily infections of 3,500 in the second wave – and that is what exactly has happened.

This, Kaul says, is because of the super-spreading nature of the Omicron variant.

While the Omicron variant is generally thought to be a milder infection, the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir says otherwise. There have been 51 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir in the month of January thus far.

“The highest death toll was in July (55) and the second-highest in December (51). If the death rate continues to be this, we might witness the highest death toll in the last six months as well,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir division has been particularly hit hard in this ongoing wave of the pandemic – in January and in the last six months as well. In the month of January 19,105 infections have been reported from Kashmir, while only 12,274 were reported from the Jammu region.

“In last six months 19, 061 infections have been reported in Kashmir division and only 6567 in Jammu,” the official said, adding that the deaths have been more or less the same in Kashmir and in Jammu for the last six months – 111 and 94 in that order.

In January, despite the lower number of infections there, the Jammu region witnessed more deaths than the ten districts of Kashmir valley. 33 out of the 51 fatalities in January have been reported from the Jammu region and only 18 from the Kashmir region.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print