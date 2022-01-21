At 5992, J&K sees all-time high Covid cases in single-day

Kashmir reports 4072 cases with 2 deaths

Srinagar: At 5992, Jammu and Kashmir reported all-time high Covid cases and seven deaths due to the infection on Thursday.

The region has been witnessing spurt in Covid cases with Wednesday recording 5818 cases. A day later, the tally climbed 5992 with 4072 cases detected in Kashmir alone. On the same day, Jammu reported 1920 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 378661.

Of the seven deaths, according to the official bulletin, five were reported in Jammu and two in Kashmir.

Moreover, 1177 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 716 from Jammu Division and461 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 1306 cases, Baramulla reported 825 cases, Budgam reported 636 cases, Pulwama reported 125 cases, Kupwara reported 137 cases, Anantnag reported 259 cases, Bandipora reported 237 cases, Ganderbal reported 270 cases, Kulgam reported 243 cases while as Shopian reported 34 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 1217 cases, Reasi reported 58 cases for today, Udhampur reported 200 cases, Rajouri reported 70 cases, Doda reported 72 cases, Kathua reported 105 cases, Samba reported 86 cases, Poonch reported 23 cases, Kishtwar reported 47 cases while as Ramban reported 42 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4994 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 448 ( 8.97%) are occupied.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 35,461doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,00,72,394, it said.

