Srinagar: A 48-year-old head constable with Government Railway Police (GRP) was hit after being hit by a train near an area between Awantipora and Panzgam railway station on Friday.

They said head constable Mohammad Hussain Dar (48) of GRP (Panzgam) Kashmir was hit by train and he died on Spot.

The train had departure from Budgam at 16:24 hours towards Banihal Railway station, they added.

A police official confirmed the death of the police head constable. (GNS)

