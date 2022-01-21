Department committed to the availability of quality seed to the farming community : Dir Agri Kashmir

Srinagar: Availability of quality seed of different crops to the farming community plays a key role in the successful agriculture season. Department has to put in all the efforts to ensure that the farmers get quality seed at right time. These thoughts were expressed by the Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal in a preliminary meeting of the Departmental Purchase Committee for the procurement of seeds for Kharief 2022 for Jammu and Kashmir Divisions respectively.
While chairing today’s meeting Director Agriculture reiterated the Departments priority to make quality seeds of paddy, maize, vegetables and other crops available to the farming community. Preparation of tender documents and timely arrangements for other mandated procedures were also discussed in the meeting. He further added that all the set guidelines for the procurement of quality seed would be followed in letter and spirit and the interests of farming community would be served at all the levels.
Additional Secretary to Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department Shri Babu Ram, Director Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Jammu Shri K.K.Sharma, Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Kashmir Farooq Ahmad Bhat Joint Director Agriculture Inputs Jammu A.S.Reen and other members of the Departmental Purchase Committee participated in the meeting in person/virtual mode.