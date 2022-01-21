DC reviews functioning of Social Welfare deptt Kulgam

ICDS establishes 1176 Poshan Vatikas in the district

KULGAM: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-u-din Bhat today chaired a meeting of officers from ICDS and Social welfare and took a detailed review of functioning and progress made under various schemes and programmes in the district.

The DPO informed the chair that there are 1208 Aaganwari centers in the district and Poshan Vatikas have been established in 1176 centres in the district.

It was revealed that there is 100 percent saturation in the National Social Security scheme besides 100 percent saturation under PCP and WID components of integrated social security schemes.

Officers from Social Welfare informed the chair that 12341 new pension cases were sanctioned during last three years representing 47.5 percent increase in pension cases

It was also given out that 30 crore rupees were provided as pension under ISSS and NSAP during the current financial year.

DSWO also informed the chair that Assessment camps were organised in association with Alimco for identification of prosthetic aid needs of specially-abled persons.

Moreover, 5877 persons were identified in door to door surveys as eligible beneficiaries for ISSS/NSAP by the department.

The DC instructed officers of Social Welfare to conduct a survey for identification of specially abled persons with autism along with ICDS and Health Department.

Further, District Programme Officer ICDS, Kulgam was asked to organize camps for identification of mal-nutritioned & anemic children, pregnant, lactating mothers and adolescent girls in collaboration with Education, Health and Social welfare Departments.

DSWO, Kulgam was asked to submit a detailed report regarding the functioning of Bal Ashrams, Nari-Niketans, MFI Mazgam NGOs, Trusts, Orphanages, ICPS and implementation of Nasha Mukht Bharat in district Kulgam. The DC instructed DSWO Kulgam to display names of all beneficiaries under ISSS/NSAP in panchayats through wall paintings/ flex banners.

The meeting was attended by DPO/ADDC, Riyaz Ahmad Sofi, Joint Director Planning, Zahid Sajad, DSWO, CDPOs, TSWOs and other concerned officers.

