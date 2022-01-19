J&K daily Covid tally climbs to 4651

Kashmir reports 3105 cases, 1546 in Jammu

Srinagar: For the first time in the last six months, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 4651 new positive cases of Covid-19 and three deaths due to the infection.

An official bulletin said that 3105 cases of Covid were reported in Kashmir and 1546 in Jammu division, taking the total number of positive cases to 366851.

Moreover, 899 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 549from Jammu Division and350 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 957 cases, Baramulla reported 633 cases, Budgam reported 411 cases, Pulwama reported 96 cases, Kupwara reported 209 cases, Anantnag reported 253 cases, Bandipora reported 139 cases, Ganderbal reported 172 cases, Kulgam reported 215 cases while as Shopian reported 21 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 919cases, Reasi reported 78 cases for today, Udhampur reported 184 cases, Rajouri reported 74 cases, Doda reported 49 cases, Kathua reported 94 cases, Samba reported 109 cases, Poonch reported 18 case, Kishtwar reported 06 cases while as Ramban reported 15 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4794 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 353 ( 7.36%) are occupied.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialing 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 51,060doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 1,99,77,343, it said.

