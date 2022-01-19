Almost everyone having symptoms is Covid positive: Doctors

‘Even if tests come out negative, people should isolate until symptoms are gone’

Srinagar: Like the rest of the world, Kashmir is also grappling with the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, this time however better equipped with knowledge of the disease and the infrastructure required to deal with it. Yet, what is complicating the situation is the large number of people who have similar symptoms, such as cold, fever, sore throat and body ache, but who may not have tested positive for Covid.

There may not be a single household in Kashmir Valley these days where people are not having symptoms of fever, body ache, chills, sore throat and cough, symptoms similar to those of COVID. But whether it is actually Covid or normal flu is the uncertainty that is making people fret.

Doctors say that people having such symptoms should consider themselves as Covid positive, isolate, consult a doctor, and start medication if required. Dr Mohammad Salim Khan, Head of Department, Community Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar, told Kashmir Reader, “The penetration of cases in the population is such that almost everyone is Covid positive. So, if a person has a flu, he should isolate and get tested for Covid. If he or she tests positive, then doctor’s consultation should be taken. Even if a negative report comes, still they should isolate for seven days until the flu is over. The reason is simple: sometimes due to technical issues, a person, despite being positive, tests negative.”

This false test reporting happens usually when a person goes for a test before the incubation period of the virus starts. Another reason may be that the sample taken was not adequate to locate the virus. In both such cases, if tests come out as negative, the person can still be carrying the infection and will spread it.

“And there are some cases when the person is infected but is asymptomatic. So, the better choice is to isolate,” Dr Khan said.

On Tuesday, more than 4,000 fresh Covid cases were reported in J&K, of which more than 3,000 were from Kashmir Division. At the peak of the second Covid wave in Kashmir, the highest number of daily cases was about 3,500. Experts have predicted that the cases will go up five times more than the second wave.

Principal SKIMS Bemina Dr Irfan Robani, who is recovering from COVID-19, told Kashmir Reader that people should get tested immediately when they have symptoms. He said they don’t need to get retested if the Rapid Antigen test (RAT) shows them as positive.

Dr Khan advised people to stay home and leave only in emergency. “They should cancel all social engagements, wear masks when out, maintain distance and hygiene,” he said.

