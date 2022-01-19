IED blast in Kulgam, bomb scare in Srinagar’s Qamarwari

Srinagar: Militants on Tuesday triggered off a low-intensity improvised explosive device at Ziyarat Qaimoh-Kader Road, the area falling between Yaripora and Qaimooh in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.
There was no casualty reported in the incident which created panic in the area, a police officer said.
He said that soon a contingent of police and army reached the spot and cordoned off the area, he said.
Meanwhile, a suspicious bag near Qamarwari in Srinagar led to a bomb scare ahead of the January 26 but nothing was eventually found by the BDS summoned to the place on Tuesday.
After two grenade blasts, one near PCR and another at Saraf Kadal, ahead of R-Day in last two days in Srinagar, the abandoned bag led to the bomb-scare early morning.
A police officer said that the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was rushed as soon as the suspicious bag was found. After checking it thoroughly, the bag turned out to be empty, the officer said.
Traffic which had been temporarily halted through the area was restored. —GNS