NC deplores closure of KPC

Asks government to work for an enabling environment for KPC to hold its elections in free and fair manner

Srinagar: National Conference on Monday deplored the forcible takeover and subsequent closure of the Kashmir Press Club (KPC), saying the measure is the latest milestone in dismantling all insignias of democracy.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar while expressing resentment over the closure of KPC said, “the government order of closing KPC should not be seen in isolation, rather a part of a battery of assaults which started after the illegal abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. This act is just the culmination of a policy which started with putting the registration of the Club in abeyance and then the forceful takeover.”

“Dropping all pretense, the government has finally bolted the club. It is deplorable to see how the government could steep so low to even scavenge the leftovers of democracy in Kashmir. I on behalf of our party condemn the closure of KPC in the strongest possible terms,” he said.

The violation of the Kashmir Press Club by JK administration and police, Imran said, is part of the continuous process to smother press freedom and democracy in Kashmir.

Joining in the chorus for the restoration of the status quo of the press club and the impending re-registration, Imran asked the government to refrain from interfering in the affairs of the press club.

“The least it can do, is to refrain from dubbing balanced reportage as anti-national and provide an enabling atmosphere where the KPC conducts free and fair elections for the Constitution of its governing body,” he added.

