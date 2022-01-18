Bandipora police book six persons under PSA, NDPS Act

Bandipora: In order to keep the “anti—social elements” away from peaceful society, Bandipora police booked six persons under various preventive laws.

Police in the statement ,said that while four persons whose activities were prejudicial in maintenance of peace and order in the area, were booked under provisions of Public Safety Act (PSA) and two persons were booked under provisions of Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as they where actively involved in this illicit trade and responsible for this menace.

“The said persons were booked after obtaining orders from appropriate designated authority,” the police said.

Police said these persons were instrumental in disrupting public order, besides some were involved in drug trafficking and were supplying drugs to youth in district Bandipora.

“Many cases were already registered against these persons in different police stations and were repeat offenders,” the police said—(KNO)

