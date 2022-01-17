Covid—19: SKIMS deemed Medical University defers all exams scheduled from tomorrow

Srinagar: As the Covid-19 cases record spike, SKIMS Deemed Medical University has deffered all examinations scheduled to be held from 17th of January.

As per the notification issued by Dean of Medical Faculty SKIMS Soura,, the decision has been taken in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases and revised schedule for the examination shall be notified separately.

“This is notified for the information of concerned that all the Examinations of SKIMS Deemed Medical University scheduled from 17th January, 2022 have been deferred till further orders,” reads the notification.

“The decision has been taken in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases. Revised schedule for the said examination shall be notified separately. Students are advised to remain in touch with SKIMS official website for further details,” the notification added—(KNO)

