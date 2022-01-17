Chargesheet Produced Under UAPA Against Militant Associate In Kulgam: Police

Kulgam: Police has produced chargesheet under UAPA case before NIA court against an alleged militant associate in connection with a case, registered nearly three months ago, regarding fleeing of two militants who were killed since then, police said on Monday.

Police produced the Chargesheet before NIA court Anantnag within “stipulated time”, a police spokesman said in a statement .

He said that 26 September 2020, some unknown militants fired indiscriminately upon policemen near police station Behibagh. “However active police personnel retaliated effectively, but (militants), taking advantage of darkness and with the help of their (militant) associate fled from the spot,” he said.

Regarding the incident, he said, a case (FIR No. 03/20) under section 7/25, 27 A Act, 13,16,18,20,23 UAPA was registered in police station Behibagh and investigation was set into motion.

“During the course of investigation of the instant case, it came to surface that two (militants) of LeT namely Amir Ahmad Mir and Amir Manzoor Ganie (both neutralized since) were involved in the act,” he said, adding, “Further investigation revealed the involvement of one (militant) associate namely Suhail Ahmad in the commission of the instant case.”

With “strenuous efforts”, the spokesman said the militant associate was arrested and from his possession “illegal arms and ammunition along with other incriminating material was recovered.” Details of arms and ammunition have not been given.

“Investigation of the case was carried out in a professional manner and all evidences including digital evidence were collected by the Investigation team and on 15 January 2022 the chargesheet of the case was produced before NIA court Anantnag,” he said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print