Light rains in Jammu, light snowfall in Kashmir plains from tonight: MeT

Srinagar: While night temperature continues to increase, weatherman on Monday forecast light rains in plains of Jammu and light snowfall Kashmir plains from tonight.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.0°C against last night’s minus 1.2°C in the summer capital of the J&K.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 7.0°C on previous night, he said. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 5.4°C last night, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.0°C against minus 4.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a minimum of 0.5°C against minus 2.1°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.0°C against previous night’s 8.4°C which is 1.9°C above normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 3.4°C, Katra 7.2°C and Bhaderwah saw a minimum of 1.5°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 13.1°C against last night’s minus 15.2°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 16.0°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 16.2°C against last night’s minus 17.4°C, official said.

Weatherman has said that there was no forecast of any major rain or snow till the end of January in J&K.

“Due to a feeble Western Disturbance, weather is cloudy in J&K and Ladakh. Light rain (in plains of Jammu) and light snow in plains of Kashmir and light to moderate over Higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh is likely during January 17(night) and 18th,” he said, adding, “Thereafter, another spell of light to moderate snow in J&K is likely during (21-22).” He said there’s no forecast of any major rain/snow till ending January In both J&K and Lakdakh. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print