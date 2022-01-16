Vehicle Carrying Poonch Residents Meets With Accident in Himachal Pradesh, 3 Killed, 1 Injured

Srinagar: At least three persons from Poonch were killed even as another person critically injured after a vehicle carrying them met with a fatal accident in Chamba in Himachal Pradesh this afternoon.

Identifying the deceased as Bashir Ahmed son of Samad Sheikh; Bashir Ahmed son of Ghulam Mohd and Mohd Iqbal son of Ghulam Mohd an official said that another person namely Ghulam Nabi son Sultan Mohammad has suffered critical injuries.

“All the persons were from block Loran and tehsil Mandi in Poonch district and had gone for labour work to Chamba in Himachal Pradesh”, the official added. (GNS)

