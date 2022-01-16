MSK Poonch distributes masks, sanitizers among slum dwellers

POONCH: Masks and hand sanitizers have become commodities of everyday use amid the Covid-19 pandemic but the financially weaker section of the society are unable to afford this new necessity. Keeping this in mind, District Hub For Empowerment Mahila Shakti Kendra Poonch decided to solve this problem to some extent by distributing masks and hand sanitizers among slum dwellers in Poonch .
Apart from masks they will also distribute thermometers, gloves, medicines for fever and bleaching powder among the slum dwellers.
On the occasion, the MSK Women Welfare Officer Priya Sharma talked about women empowerment and stressed on the education of the girl child which is the first step for empowering a women and nation as a whole.
The MSK District Coordinator Tirath Kour sensitised the women about the Women centric welfare schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, PMMVY, SAG Ujjwala, Swadhar Greh, One Stop Center, Women helpline 181 etc.
Likewise, District coordinator Nooreen Azam spoke on basic rights of women and informed the women folk about training courses offered by various departments for unemployed youth and pension schemes for old aged, widows, handicapped and destitute women and stressed on survival and education of girl child.
