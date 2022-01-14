Only 1-Way Traffic On Jammu-Srinagar Highway Tomorrow

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, shall remain open for only one-way traffic on Saturday, officials said here.

“Tomorrow, subject to fair weather and better road condition, LMVS passengers/private cars shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar (strictly one way) on Jammu-Srinagar highway and shall be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) at 0900 hours to 1300 hours and from Jakheni Udhampur at 1000 hours to 1400 hours,” a traffic department official said here in a statement.

“Subject to change depending on the road position then) TCU Jammu liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic. No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after the cut off timings.”

The thoroughfare remained shut on Thursday and on Wednesday it was closed shortly after traffic was restored for movement of stranded passenger light-medium vehicles (LMVs) this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

Also,Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on Zoji la axis and has been closed till further orders. Kishtwar-Sinthan road also remained closed in view of snow accumulation, the traffic department official said. (GNS)

