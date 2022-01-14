Allow no patient, attendant without antigen test: Director Health

Srinagar: The Director Health Services Kashmir has directed all the Medical Superintendents, Chief and Block Medical Officers to ensure that no patient and attendant is allowed to enter any Hospital premises unless and until RAT testing is undertaken and masks are put on the face by them.

“In view of the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in the country & detection of some cases of Omicron in UT of J&K as well, all the Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents/Block Medical Officers are hereby enjoined upon to get COVID-19 SOP’s/Guidelines properly implemented in all the Health Care Institutions falling under their Administrative Control, an order undersigned by director said.

It said that the officials will ensure that no patient/attendant is allowed to enter the hospital premises unless & until RAT testing is undertaken & masks are put on face by them properly.

“However, in case of dire emergencies, the need based protocols should be followed,” the order said.

