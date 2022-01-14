3rd Wave spreads: 1,966 cases, 5 deaths in J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir continued to witness a spurt in daily Covid cases with 1,966 infections and 5 Covid deaths reported on Thursday.

This is the highest daily caseload since the Omicron variant wave hit the region.

An official bulletin said that 1,077 Covid cases were reported in Kashmir and 889 in Jammu, taking the total recorded tally of infections in Jammu and Kashmir to 3,50,167. Two deaths occurred in Jammu Division and 3 in Kashmir Division, the bulletin said.

The government has taken a series of measures including night curfew and closure of coaching and educational institutes to curb the Covid spread. The total bed occupancy in hospital, according to the government, is below 10 percent so far.

Moreover, 271 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 153from Jammu Division and118 from Kashmir Division, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 416 cases, Baramulla reported 311 cases, Budgam reported 159 cases, Pulwama reported 12 cases, Kupwara reported 26 cases, Anantnag reported 39 cases, Bandipora reported 53 cases, Ganderbal reported 07 cases, Kulgam reported 52 cases while as Shopian reported 02 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 435 cases, Reasi reported 107 cases for today, Udhampur reported 136 cases, Rajouri reported 55cases, Doda reported 21 cases, Kathua reported 49 cases, Samba reported 36 cases, Poonch reported 26 case, Kishtwar reported 19 cases while as Ramban reported 06 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4794 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 261 ( 5.4%) are occupied.

The bulletin further informed the general public that in case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.

The bulletin informed that 61,967doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,96,55,682.

