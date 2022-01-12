IGP Kashmir reviews security situation in Valley ahead of Jan 26

Srinagar: Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the valley ahead of the Republic Day event later this month.

Kumar chaired a security review meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir through video conferencing with deputy inspectors general of the various ranges, Senior Superintendents of Police and other officers.

A police spokesman said the IGP was briefed by the officers about the overall security scenarios in their respective areas and the security measures being adopted to counter the challenges.

The IGP was also briefed about the security measures and preparations put in place in connection with upcoming Republic Day besides, the measures taken in view of the third COVID-19 wave.

The IGP discussed the initiatives taken for the maintenance of law and order besides anti-militant operations in the valley.

Kumar also appreciated them for their commitment towards their duties and contribution in maintenance of law and order and in conducting successful anti-militancy operations with no collateral damage.

He emphasized upon them that such efforts and coordination with other forces working on ground should continue to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

He directed the officers to make all necessary and required arrangements in connection with 26th January for ensuring peaceful celebrations of the event.

Kumar also directed the officers to personally supervise the arrangements required in connection with the event.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print