J&K adds 706 cases in highest tally in 6 months

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir reported highest Covid cases on Monday with 706 fresh cases of the infection and four more deaths, an official bulletin said.

A steep rise in Covid cases has been reported since last week with Jammu recording more cases compared to Kashmir region. In Jammu, however, for the first time in the last many days, only 345 cases were witnessed while Kashmir recorded 361 cases of the virus. Three deaths were reported in Jammu and 1 in Kashmir, the bulletin said.

Moreover, 209 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 91from Jammu Division and118 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 172 cases, Baramulla reported 64 cases, Budgam reported 45 cases, Pulwama reported 14 cases, Kupwara reported 18 cases, Anantnag reported 14 cases, Bandipora reported 11 cases, Ganderbal reported 04 cases, Kulgam reported 19 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 233 cases, Reasi reported 26 cases for today, Udhampur reported 18 cases, Rajouri reported 04 cases, Doda reported 09 cases, Kathua reported 18 cases, Samba reported 08 cases, Poonch reported 16 case, Kishtwar reported 12 cases while as Ramban reported 01 fresh case for today.

The bulletin further informs the general public that they can contact helpline numbers 0191-2520982/2674444/2674115/2674908/2549676 in Jammu Division and 0194-2440283/2430581/2452052/2457313/2457312 in Kashmir Division for any kind of guidance and assistance.

In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 92,518doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to1,93,94,232, it added.

