Kupwara: An army havildar shot himself dead this evening in Kachhal Keran in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Officials said that Havildar Gurjeet Singh, 41, shot himself dead with his AK-47 service rifle. “The individual was posted with 6 Rashtriya Rifles at Kachhal”, they said.

“It couldn’t however be immediately known what prompted the soldier to take this extreme step”, they added. (GNS)

