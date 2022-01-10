Snow, rain come to end, weather to be clear for a week

SRINAGAR: Over a week’s snowfall and rainfall finally came to an end on Sunday, allowing people to resume their lives, flights to take off, and the Sunday market at Srinagar to open. The weather is likely going to remain dry till January 16, the weather office says.

In charge of the Meteorological Department office in Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that the weather was clear throughout Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. “There were some instances of snowfall, which is the result of leftover weather disturbances, but the weather is now by and large clear,” he said.

“The western disturbances have now moved to Ladakh region. The weather will be clear till January 16 in J&K,” he said.

Air traffic resumed at Srinagar Airport after remaining suspended for two days. Airport Director Kuldeep Singh said that out of 33 flights scheduled today, 28 flights were operated and 5 were cancelled.

However, the Srinagar-Jammu highway still remained closed. It will be thrown open on Monday morning, a traffic official said. “From both the sides light motor vehicles will be allowed to ply,” the official added.

Other border roads, however, continue to remain closed.

The administration was seen busy across the Valley removing the snow from the roads. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza conducted an extensive tour of Chadoora to take stock of the snow clearance operation. He inspected various areas including Surasyar, Dada Ompora, Sogam and other villages. Various public delegations on the occasion called upon the DC and apprised him of their issues and demands.

Similarly, machinery was put to use at Baramulla, Shopian, Bandipora, Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama, to clear the roads. The remote areas had received heavy rainfall.

People have also taken steps to resume their lives. Businessmen have arrived at their shops to clear their shop fronts of snow. The Sunday street market in Srinagar was open as well. Scores of people were seen busy shopping.

