Kulgam gunfight: Two unidentified militants killed

Kulgam: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter between forces and militants at Husainpora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said Monday.

A police official said that two unidentified militant have been killed while as the search operation is on in the area.

“The identification and group affiliation are being ascertained”, he said.

Earlier, an official said joint team of Police, Army’s 1 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Husainpora area of Kulgam after inputs were received about the presence of militants there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter, he said—(KNO)

