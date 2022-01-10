JK reports 687 new cases, 3 deaths in Jammu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 687 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 437 from Jammu division and 250 from Kashmir division, while 3 Covid related deaths were reported from Jammu Division, the official daily Covid bulletin said on Sunday.
Also, 135 COVID-19 patients recovered and have been discharged from various hospitals including 52 from Jammu Division and 83 from Kashmir Division, it said.
The bulletin informs that one new case of Mucormycosis was reported, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 51 across J&K.
According to the bulletin, there are 3,531 Active Positive cases in J&K (2,032 in Jammu Division and 1,499 in Kashmir Division).
Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 131 cases, Baramulla reported 42 cases, Budgam reported 50 cases, Pulwama reported 10 cases, Kupwara reported 02 cases, Anantnag reported 03 cases, Bandipora reported 04 cases, Ganderbal reported 05 cases, Kulgam reported 03 cases while as Shopian reported no fresh case for today.
Similarly, Jammu reported 292 cases, Reasi reported 26 cases, Udhampur reported 07cases, Rajouri reported 12 cases, Doda reported 12cases, Kathua reported 39 cases, Samba reported 16 cases, Poonch reported 08 cases, Kishtwar reported 01 case, and Ramban reported 25 fresh cases.