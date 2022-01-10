Gunfight between militants and forces in Kulgam: Police

Anantnag: Two to three militants are believed to be trapped in an ongoing gunfight between militants and government forces here in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

The gunfight is going on in Hassanpora village of Kulgam district, where police from Kulgam and Anantnag districts, army and CRPF have surrounded a residential house where militants are believed to be holed up.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the gunfight was going on in the area. “Firing is going on, further details will be shared soon,” he said.

A police official from the area said that there were specific inputs regarding presence of militants in the area, following which an operation was launched.

“The militants were surrounded and asked to surrender. They did not relent however and opened indiscriminate fire,” the official said, adding that the fire was retaliated triggering a gunfight.

Local sources told Kashmir Reader that a huge cache of forces was present in the area and they have installed lights indicating that the gunfight might prolong through the night.

“After initial firing, the guns have fallen silent for now,” a local source said.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been snapped in parts of the twin districts around the site of the gunfight.

Forces have intensified anti-militancy operations in Kashmir, particularly in southern parts, since December.

More than two dozen militants have been killed in gunfights, most of them in south Kashmir and Srinagar.

