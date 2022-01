Srinagar: Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday evening apprehended an Assistant Sub-inspector of police on allegations of taking bribe, official sources said.

They said that an ACB team apprehended one Mohammad Sultan presently posted in Police Station Kupwara while taking bribe from Kupwara market.

“The alleged cop said to be a resident of Dardpora Kralpora was apprehended on the spot”, they said.

Meanwhile a senior police officer also confirmed about the arrest of the cop. (GNS)

